LMC fines FC IfeanyiUbah over N9mn for forfeiting match, suspends referee

Following the incident that rocked the opening NPFL Matchday 1 fixture between Kano Pillars and FC IfeanyiUbah, the League Management Company,LMC, has handed down fines and suspensions to those who played a part in what could be termed a show of shame.