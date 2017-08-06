You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Kwankwaso snubs Kano APC Congress, Doguwa faction calls it “kangaroo exercise”
Kwankwaso snubs Kano APC Congress, Doguwa faction calls it “kangaroo exercise”

Former Kano State governor, Senator Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso, was absent at the state's All Progressives Congress (APC) congress, which held on Saturday. However, the two other lawmakers from the state, Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya (Kano South) and Senator Barau Jibril (Kano North), attended the congress which was held at the Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium.
