Komphela focusing on Chiefs

Update:  February 22, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 403 

READ: Maluleka - CAF absence boosts Chiefs This year Chiefs are not involved in CAF competitions – where they have made choking a habit in recent times – and only have to play domestic football. However, for three of their four challengers for the title this season – Bidvest Wits, Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United – they also have to put up with the demands of the challenge presented by continental club football. “We deal with our teams differently,” responds Komphela upon being asked about the continental football factor on his club’s main rival Read Full Story
