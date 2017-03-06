Komphela confident of Katsande stay
Katsande fluffed the chance to win the game for Chiefs from the penalty spot on Saturday with his effort - as the trusted and reliable penalty taker at the club – saved by Brighton Mhlongo late on in the game.
“I haven’t spoken to him,” says Komphela in reference to Katsande.
“When we do our preparations at the end of the slide of preparations we always penalties during the run of play we delegate. We have to do the job for the team and there are three players who are delegated. When a player misses a penalty what else can you do? I am one kind of a coach who has Read Full Story