You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Komphela confident of Katsande stay
Update:  March 06, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 384 

Komphela confident of Katsande stay

Katsande fluffed the chance to win the game for Chiefs from the penalty spot on Saturday with his effort - as the trusted and reliable penalty taker at the club – saved by Brighton Mhlongo late on in the game. “I haven’t spoken to him,” says Komphela in reference to Katsande. “When we do our preparations at the end of the slide of preparations we always penalties during the run of play we delegate. We have to do the job for the team and there are three players who are delegated. When a player misses a penalty what else can you do? I am one kind of a coach who has Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top