Klitschko retires, avoids rematch with Anthony Joshua

All hopes that Nigeria's Anthony Joshua would fight Wladimir Klitscko in a proposed fight in Las Vegas on 11 November has been dashed because Klitschko has retired. The Ukrainian stated in an interview that he has indeed reached the zenith of his career: "I have achieved everything I dreamed of, and now I want to start