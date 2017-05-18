Klate bags historic sixth league title
Wits beat Polokwane City 2-0 at the Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday evening to clinch the Absa Premiership title with one game to spare.
The former Orlando Pirates midfielder scored the Students second goal, with a stunning left-footed strike, to put the icing on the cake of a remarkable achievement in his 12-and-a-half-year career.
Klate won the league title three times with SuperSport United before bagging two more with the Buccaneers, becoing the first ever South African to bag five league crowns in succession.
The Port Elizabeth-born attacker has now beaten the record of most league titles won by individual players, which was previously held by retired duo Michael Manzini and Arendre Arendse, each tallying five titles during their playing days.
The 32-year-old also boasts the record for the most domestic winners medals by an individual, including six leagues and eight cups, since the inception of the PSL in 1996.
Klate has managed four MTN 8 (including SAA Supa 8), one Telkom Knockout and three Nedbank Cup (including Absa Cup) gold medals.
Meanwhile, Gavin Hunt has also made history, joining the likes of the late Ted Dumitru and Gordon Igesund to have won four league title as coach, having previously done it three times with Matsatsantsa.
Wits are set to receive their Absa Premiership trophy after their final league game against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on May 27. Read Full Story