Kidnapped ‘corper’ regains freedom

Friday Olokor, Abuja A member of the National Youth Service Corps, Grace Oghene Edegware, who was abducted with two other women in Kwali area of the Federal Capital Territory by suspected Fulani herdsmen, has regained freedom. Francis Edegware the corper's father confirmed her release to THE PUNCH Saturday night. Our correspondent could however not confirm […]