Kidnap of Lagos Model college students: Parents gripped with fear
Amidst apprehension by Parents of the six Senior Secondary School students of Lagos Model College, Igbonla, Epe who were abducted Thursday morning by militants, Lagos State Government has given assurance that the girls will be rescued unhurt soon. Governor Akinwumi Ambode was said to have directed all security officers to comb the creeks and rescue the children alive.
