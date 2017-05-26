KickOff Predictor - Round 30 preview
Bidvest Wits may have already wrapped up the Absa Premiership title, yet they’ll be looking to finish the season in style against a Kaizer Chiefs side determined to sneak into the top four. To do that, SuperSport United would have to drop points at home to Platinum Stars, who have a slim chance of a top-eight finish.
At the other end of the table, rock-bottom Baroka FC will come out fighting against Ajax Cape Town as they look to leapfrog Highlands Park, who have a tough fixture at home to Mamelodi Sundowns. Free State Stars and Chippa United face off in the knowledge that both could be sucked into the relegation quagmire, while further up the table, Golden Arrows are hoping to take down Orlando Pirates to secure a spot in the top half of the table in a repeat of last weekend’s Nedbank Cup semi-final.
While the league season in France, Germany and Spain may be over, there is still silverware up for grabs in each country’s national cup final. PSG will look to put their Ligue 1 disappointment behind them as they take on Angers SCO in the French Cup final, while German giants Borussia Dortmund take on Frankfurt for German Cup glory.
La Liga runners-up Barcelona will hope to end the season with Spanish Cup silverware as they take on Alaves, while Premier League Champions Chelsea are hoping for the double as they take on a depleted Arsenal in Saturday’s FA Cup. Round 30 KICK OFF Predictor fixtures:
Saturday, 27 May
Kaizer Chiefs vs Bidvest WitsFree State Stars vs Chippa UnitedAjax Cape Town vs Baroka FCHighlands Park vs Mamelodi SundownsGolden Arrows vs Orlando PiratesSuperSport United vs Platinum StarsArsenal vs ChelseaAngers vs PSGFrankfurt vs Borussia DortmundBarcelona vs Alaves
