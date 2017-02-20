Khoza urges Lekgwathi to get badges
With coaching now driven by modern trends pumped up by technology and science, Khoza feels players must start planning ahead as they approach the twilight of their careers.
“With Lucky we obviously did indicate to our players it is important for them to get the necessary qualifications,” says Khoza, who has brought in Harold ‘Jazzy Queen’ Legodi to serve as assistant along with Benson Mhlongo to new coach Kjell Jonevret.
Legodi replaces Bradley Carnell, who has left the club to join a team in Germany.
Having served the club with aplomb since arriving at Pirates in June