Keystone Bank revamps branches
On the heels of the announcement of the successful sale of Keystone Bank Limited and the promise of the new investors to take active steps towards turning around its operations in order to become more competitive in the sector, the management of the Bank has proceeded on a drive to give a face-lift to its various branches across the country as part of the post- divestment repositioning.
