Kelly Rowland, Lala Anthony, Serena Williams & More Attend Beyoncé’s ‘Carter Push Party’

African prints, Fela&#8216;s music and great friends, that&#8217;s how Beyoncé celebrated her baby shower AKA The Carter Push Party yesterday. The singer&#8217;s mum Tina Lawson, BFF Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Lala Anthony, Serena Williams, Vanessa Bayer, Lorraine Schwartz and more close friends were present to celebrate with Bey at the themed party The party was held at a private [&#8230;] The post Kelly Rowland, Lala Anthony, Serena Williams &#038; More Attend Beyoncé&#8217;s &#8216;Carter Push Party&#8217; appeared first on BellaNaija. Read Full Story
