Kekana still can’t believe THAT goal

December 29, 2016 

The Mamelodi Sundowns skipper netted a long-range screamer from just before the halfway line in an Afcon qualifier against Cameroon earlier this year, a strike that made the top 10 shortlist for the 2016 Puskas Goal of the Year category. “It was special to get recognition from FIFA for the goal,” he told FIFA.com. “I never thought that one day I’d be nominated for the Puskas Award by FIFA, but it happened. “It was a special goal and one that is still unbelievable in my eyes. I still can’t believe I’m the one who scored it! 2016 was a great year for me Read Full Story
