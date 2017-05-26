You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Keeping aviation personnel drug-free
What probably might have resulted in another major disaster in the aviation industry was averted recently by Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), following a random alcohol and drug test carried out on licensed aviation personnel. The screening was conducted on 87 officials including pilots and cabin crew members from two private airlines and Air Traffic Controllers of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA). The post Keeping aviation personnel drug-free appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
