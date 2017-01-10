Kebbi Ministry of Works spends N28m on vehicle repairs-Commissioner
The Kebbi Ministry of Works and Transport says it has spent N28 million to repair 12 grounded operational vehicles belonging for effective performance. Alhaji Atiku Bunu, the Commissioner in charge of the ministry made the disclosure in an interview in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday. He said the vehicles were repaired through direct labour adding thatRead More
The post Kebbi Ministry of Works spends N28m on vehicle repairs-Commissioner appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story