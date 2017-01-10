You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Kebbi Ministry of Works spends N28m on vehicle repairs-Commissioner
Update:  January 10, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 0 

Kebbi Ministry of Works spends N28m on vehicle repairs-Commissioner

The Kebbi Ministry of Works and Transport says it has spent N28 million to repair 12 grounded operational vehicles belonging for effective performance. Alhaji Atiku Bunu, the Commissioner in charge of the ministry made the disclosure in an interview in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday. He said the vehicles were repaired through direct labour adding thatRead More The post Kebbi Ministry of Works spends N28m on vehicle repairs-Commissioner appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top