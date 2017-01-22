Katsina varsity bans Christian fellowship on campus
Ramon Oladimeji and Olaide Oyelude The authorities of the Umar Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina, Katsina State, have outlawed any other religious or tribal association on campus besides the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria. The institution’s acting Dean of Student Affairs, Dr. Sulaiman Kankara, conveyed the new directive to all students’ clubs and associations that were […]
