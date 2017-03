Kanu: Dismiss remaining charges, IPOB urges Justice Nyako

FOLLOWING Wednesday’s dismissal of six of the 11 charges against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and three others by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, the group, yesterday, urged the court to dismiss the remaining charges against its leaders. The post Kanu: Dismiss remaining charges, IPOB urges Justice Nyako appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story