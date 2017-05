Kano state govt spends over N200m to train mechanics, panel beaters

The Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje yesterday the state government has spent over N200 million to train over two hundred indigenes of the state to acquire skills as Mechanics, Panel Beaters and welders at the Peugeot Automobile or Nigeria Training Centre. The post Kano state govt spends over N200m to train mechanics, panel beaters appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story