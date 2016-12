Kano girl without limbs dies at 19

The Kano State born girl without a limb has died at the age of 19 years after a brief illness. Rahma Haruna reportedly died at her Lahadin Makole’s home, Warawa Local Government Area of Kano State on Christmas day and had since been buried according to religious rites. Rahma, who had no limbs, was moved about […] The post Kano girl without limbs dies at 19 appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story