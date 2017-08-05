Kannemeyer predicts Chiefs trophies
The 39-year-old Cape Town All Stars coach is confident Amakhosi can end their trophy drought this season after their 1-0 victory over Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label showpiece.
“What I’ve particularly seen in the last 15 minutes of the game against Orlando pirates on Saturday was enough indication that Chiefs could be a force to be reckoned with,” Kannemeyer told KickOff.com.
“Yes, Chiefs did not sign big names players as everyone has hoped to see but there seems to be more hunger and determination from the players early on in the season.
“Sometimes that’s all a team need to be galvanized. It’s looking like everyone is on the same page and pulling in one direction and this bodes well for Amakohsi faithful."
Kannemeyer is also adamant that Patrick Mabedi – who signed a two-year deal with the Glamour Boys last month - will add value to Chiefs’ technical team.
“Firstly, Patrick knows the club well and it’s very close to his heart. This is someone who has achieved success with the club as a player and I’m sure he’d want to steer the club to more glory in a coaching capacity - along with [Steve] Komphela.
“Patrick will have an important job but he’s that type of guy that can take the pressure on Komphela’s shoulders, you know."
