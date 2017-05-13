You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Kaizer: Steve has another season with us
Update:  May 13, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 1481 

Kaizer: Steve has another season with us

READ: Shabba - Chiefs must regroup Komphela is under pressure at Chiefs after failing to win a trophy in two seasons at Naturena following his arrival from Maritzburg United. READ: Maake launches scathing attack on players Motaung said: “At the moment contractually he has another season with us. We cannot just overnight decide that no he must go… because if we do that it means we are working against ourselves because if we had that in mind we should have started working towards it so that when the season comes we are somewhere. Otherwise chopping and changing coaches can also hurt Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top