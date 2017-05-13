Kaizer: Steve has another season with us
Komphela is under pressure at Chiefs after failing to win a trophy in two seasons at Naturena following his arrival from Maritzburg United.
Motaung said: "At the moment contractually he has another season with us. We cannot just overnight decide that no he must go… because if we do that it means we are working against ourselves because if we had that in mind we should have started working towards it so that when the season comes we are somewhere. Otherwise chopping and changing coaches can also hurt