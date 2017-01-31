You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Kaizer Chiefs to offload Manqele
Update:  January 31, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Kaizer Chiefs to offload Manqele

Manqele has struggled for game time since he joined Amakhosi from Chippa United, although the former Mamelodi Sundowns striker was given a second chance after initially being put on the transfer list by the Phefeni Glamour Boys last year. Let the breaking news come to you! Sign up for KICK OFF SMS However, according to a source close to Kaizer Chiefs, Manqele has been offered a three-month salary settlement to depart the club. "The club and the player are still talking and Manqele is expected to be handed with his clearance before midnight,” the source tells KickOff.com... Read Full Story
Sports

