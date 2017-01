Kaduna killings: We’re keeping quiet not mean we’re powerless – Chris Okafor

Founder, Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministries (MLMM) aka Liberation City, Dr. Chris Okafor has, while lamenting the spate of killings in Kaduna said that "nobody owns this country" and that "We are keeping quiet does not mean we are powerless." The post Kaduna killings: We’re keeping quiet not mean we’re powerless – Chris Okafor appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story