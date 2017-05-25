Kaduna generates N6.7bn IGR from Jan to April – Official
The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KDIRS) said it generated N6.7 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) between January and April. The Executive Chairman of KDIRS, Muktar Ahmed, announced this in Kaduna on Thursday at a news conference to mark the second anniversary of Gov. Nasir El-Rufai led-administration. Ahmed said the state’s monthly revenue generationRead More
