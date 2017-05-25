You are here:  Home  »  Business  »  Kaduna generates N6.7bn IGR from Jan to April – Official
May 25, 2017 

Kaduna generates N6.7bn IGR from Jan to April – Official

The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KDIRS) said  it generated N6.7 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) between January and April. The Executive Chairman of KDIRS, Muktar Ahmed, announced this in Kaduna on Thursday at a news conference to mark the second anniversary of Gov. Nasir El-Rufai led-administration. Ahmed said the state’s monthly revenue generationRead More The post Kaduna generates N6.7bn IGR from Jan to April – Official appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
