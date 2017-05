Kaduna Govt at war with banks over fees

The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KDIRS) has threatened to seal all banks operating in the state which failed to pay its communication mast and Signage fees as required by law. Legal Adviser to KDIRS Francis Kozah in Kaduna on Thursday said that the defaulting banks were given two weeks to pay or be sealed.