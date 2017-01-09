You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Kaduna Airport rejection : Give foreign airlines option to operate from Lagos – NANTA
Update:  January 09, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 117 

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, NANTA, weekend supported the rejection of Kaduna Airport as alternate airport by foreign airlines operating in Nigeria following the decision of the government to close Abuja airport runway for six weeks for repair works. The association said the foreign carriers should be given the option of flying the Abuja passengers to Lagos and allowing the domestic airlines to do the distribution of the passengers to Kaduna airport. The post Kaduna Airport rejection : Give foreign airlines option to operate from Lagos &#8211; NANTA appeared first Read Full Story
