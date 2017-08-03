KO designer up for G-Sport award
G-sport is an online initiative that was launched on 1 August, 2006, to raise the profile of South African women in sport, with various categories to honour the various roles in which women have excelled in South African sport.
KICK OFF’s senior designer Monique has made the three finalists in the “Women in Print” category, which is already an achievement in itself.
Not one to bask in the limelight, Monique works diligently and quietly in the background, selflessly designing every single page and cover with incredible precision, beauty and attention to detail.
Her bio on the GSport website reads as follows:
“Monique Petersen has been a designer at KICK OFF Magazine since 2010. Today, as a Senior Designer, Petersen directs the artwork, and does the layout and design of the leading football magazine in the country.
"Her work is visible to see with every stunning cover that Kick Off has produced, especially in the period from the December 2016 edition of Kick Off to the July 2017 edition. She designed the cover and the layout of the first Kick Off Magazine edition to feature a stand-alone woman (Minnie Dlamini), which was the March 2017 issue. She deserves recognition for her stellar work and service in the sports industry.”
Monique is undoubtedly deserving of this prestigious award, and would appreciate your votes in order to achieve the recognition she deserves.
Voting for the award is quick and easy – just follow the link and cast your vote – and each person is allowed to vote once per category per day: https://gsport.co.za/voting/
Voting closes at noon on Monday, 7 August. Read Full Story