KICK OFF Predictor Round 19 Preview
In a replay of the MTN8 final in which the Clever Boys emerged 3-0 winners, vengeance will be on the minds of the Brazilians, while Gavin Hunt’s charges will look to make an impact and lay down a marker for the rest of the season.
Elsewhere, new Orlando Pirates coach Kjell Jonevret will kick off his tenure against Polokwane City, while Kaizer Chiefs will be aiming to keep up their good run with a positive result against Ajax Cape Town.
There are a number of high-profile match-ups in European football this weekend, culminating with Sunday night