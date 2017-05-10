Juventus beat Monaco again to advance to Champions League final
Juventus of Italy on Tuesday qualified for their second UEFA Champions League final match in three seasons with a comfortable 4-1 aggregate victory over Monaco. Already leading 2-0 from their away first leg, the Italian side extended their advantage when Mario Mandzukic stabbed in after his initial header was saved. Dani Alves doubled their leadRead More
