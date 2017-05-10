You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Juventus beat Monaco again to advance to Champions League final
Update:  May 10, 2017 

Juventus beat Monaco again to advance to Champions League final

Juventus of Italy on Tuesday qualified for their second UEFA Champions League final match in three seasons with a comfortable 4-1 aggregate victory over Monaco. Already leading 2-0 from their away first leg, the Italian side extended their advantage when Mario Mandzukic stabbed in after his initial header was saved. Dani Alves doubled their leadRead More The post Juventus beat Monaco again to advance to Champions League final appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story
Sports

