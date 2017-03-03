You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Jubilation as Vampire, dreaded kidnap kingpin, dies in gun battle with police
Update:  March 03, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 

Jubilation as Vampire, dreaded kidnap kingpin, dies in gun battle with police

OWERRI—THERE was jubilation yesterday in Imo State, when leader of the most dreaded kidnap gang in the country, Henry Chibueze, popularly called Vampire, was killed during a gun battle between his gang and opera-tives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, in the early hours of yesterday, in Omu Awa Forest, Ikwerre Local Government Area in Rivers State. The post Jubilation as Vampire, dreaded kidnap kingpin, dies in gun battle with police appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

