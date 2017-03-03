Jubilation as Vampire, dreaded kidnap kingpin, dies in gun battle with police
OWERRI—THERE was jubilation yesterday in Imo State, when leader of the most dreaded kidnap gang in the country, Henry Chibueze, popularly called Vampire, was killed during a gun battle between his gang and opera-tives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, in the early hours of yesterday, in Omu Awa Forest, Ikwerre Local Government Area in Rivers State.
