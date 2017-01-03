You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Journeyman Harrison at 11th African club
Update:  January 03, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 354 

Journeyman Harrison at 11th African club

READ: Baroka confirm Harrison appointment Such has been Harrison’s nomadic tendencies that he has already been involved in all of the country’s top three tiers of football from the PSL, NFD and the ABC Motsepe League while he has also worked in Zimbabwe and Botswana since returning to South Africa exactly six years ago. The 56 year-old came back via Mpumalanga Black Aces as goalkeeper coach at the beginning of 2011 before eventually taking over from Paul Dolezar eight weeks later. He couldn’t save Aces from the drop to the first division in the six games that he was in charge Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top