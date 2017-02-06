Joshua promises victory in ‘gold medal match’ against Klitschko
Anthony Joshua promised victory in his “gold medal fight” against two-time world champion Wladimir Klitschko when the pair hit New York to promote their Wembley showdown. IBF heavyweight champion Joshua takes on Ukrainian Klitschko in London on April 29 and said he was ready for the next big step in his career when making his […]
