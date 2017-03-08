Jonevret: Players responding to me
Victory continues to remain elusive for Pirates with all of the three games that Jonevret has been in charge of ending in similar 1-1 draws, with The Bucs coming from behind in each of those games on their way to salvaging a point.
However, The Bucs remain wallowing in their longest run of games without winning in PSL history which has now tipped the 12-game mark, with their last recorded win having been on November 22 last year.
Seven of those dozen games without victory have been this year which means there is still no joy in 2017.
"Of course we want to win games as quick as possible b