February 20, 2017 

Jonevret: Pirates job not a quick fix

The Swedish coach was unveiled as the new man in charge at Rand Stadium today and responded to questions about what he will do to change the club’s fortunes. READ: Jonevret assisted by Jazzy Queen Get the latest Pirates news sent to your phone “I can’t tell you the difference between [me and] the coaches who’ve worked here right now but I’m going to do what I normally do and I think that’s the thing that Orlando Pirates want,” he said. “I’ve seen them play for a few games and there’s a very talented group of players but little less of Read Full Story
Sports

