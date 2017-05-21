You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Jonevret revels in cup final berth
Jonevret revels in cup final berth

Abbubaker Mobara’s 34th-minute header was all the Buccaneers needed to overcome Abafana Bes’thende and set up a repeat of last year’s Ke Yona final as they will now face SuperSport United in the competition’s climax on June 24. REPORT: Bucs sink Arrows to clinch final berth And, speaking after the game, a pleased Jonevret told SuperSport: “I think we were the better team. Of course, we were a little nervous there at the end but the first-half [we had] very good control, probably should have scored one or two more goals. “And I think the players were great.” The coach also made special mention of the contributions of Thamsanqa Gabuza, adding: “Gabuza, fantastic I think to keep us up there. There have been a lot of people that have talked about [Gabuza’s] career is over but my God, I think he was fantastic today. All the players were.” “I’m happy, of course. Look at the people, the atmosphere here [at the stadium], we have something to dream about.” With their final berth now providing some light in an otherwise dismal campaign, Jonevret said: “It has been a troubled season but, of course, there are many people who are disappointed and hope for more. There are big problems [at Pirates] but this maybe can help a little bit. There are a few happy people here today.” Get the latest Pirates news sent to your phone with KICKOFF SMS! Read Full Story
