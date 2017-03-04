You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Jonevret pleased with point
Jonevret pleased with point

Pirates came from behind after Joseph Molangoane had opened the scoring for Chiefs, with Man of the Match Thembinkosi Lorch forcing Tsepo Masilela to concede an own goal. Amakhosi might have won it near the end as they were awarded a penalty for an alleged Ayanda Gcaba handball in the box, but Willard Katsande’s weak effort was saved by Brighton Mhlongo in the Pirates goal. “I was very happy with the first half, I think they [Chiefs] had one shot on goal,” Jonevret says. “We were a little soft in the defence and they scored one, and it was very unfair [on the balan Read Full Story
