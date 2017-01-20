Jonathan writes Trump, congratulates him
Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has written an open letter to the United States President-elect, Donald Trump, felicitating with him on his inauguration as the 45th President of the United States of America. Jonathan expressed hope that Trump’s achievement in his career as one of the world’s foremost entrepreneurs would be translated to his life […]
