You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Jonathan shared N2bn ecological fund among PDP states only – El-Rufai
Update:  May 26, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 144 

Jonathan shared N2bn ecological fund among PDP states only – El-Rufai

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has alleged that former President Goodluck Jonathan gave the N2bn ecological fund to each state under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ignored states under the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2013. The ACN, the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) have [&#8230;] Jonathan shared N2bn ecological fund among PDP states only &#8211; El-Rufai Read Full Story
News

