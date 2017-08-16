Jonathan built the only federal university in Buhari’s State – Omokri blasts Shehu
Reno Omokri, a former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has lambasted Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media, for saying no capital project was completed under Jonathan. He stated that the only federal university in Katsina state was built by the last administration. Federal University Dutsin, Katsina, is one of the […]
