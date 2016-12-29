Johnson grateful for fans’ support
Following their impressive third-place finish last season, Stars have struggled in the opening half of the current season and sit 13th in the standings after 14 games played.
Coach Johnson has however thanked fans for their unwavering support as he promises a better second half of the season.
“Our supporters have been great and we appreciate the support,” he told his club’s website. “We urge them to continue supporting us. We are positive about great things coming after the break.
“I would also like to take this opportunity to wish our supporters and the whole of Read Full Story