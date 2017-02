Jepchirchir breaks world half marathon record

Peres Jepchirchir broke the world record in the women's half marathon today, clocking 1:05:06 at the RAK Half half marathon in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE. IAAF.org stated that The 23-year-old Kenyan, who won the world title over the distance in 2016, knocked three seconds from the previous record set by her compatriot Florence Kiplagat in […]