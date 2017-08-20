Jelusic happy to take point off Chiefs
Atusaye Nyondo rescued Phunya Sele Sele a valuable point after firing home from the penalty spot, with Celtic having initially gone behind to Erick Mathoho’s first-half header.
And while Jelusic’s Amakhosi counterpart Steve Komphela was highly critical of the playing surface at the venue, the new Siwelele coach preferred to focus on the result and his team’s performance.
“I think our approach to the game [showed] a very committed team, positive,” the coach told SuperSport TV after his first taste of Absa Premiership action.
“I’m very satisfied with the commitment of our players. Both sides had a few chances to score but generally I think the result is a real result and that both teams deserve one point.”
When asked what he told his players in the dressing room at half-time to inspire a comeback following a fairly toothless first-half showing, the coach said: “Yes, it is true [Celtic were lacking in attack]; we came close but we didn’t shoot.
“We said during half-time to the players to have confidence and to try and shoot on goal from openings more times.”
Speaking about the large turnout of supporters at the stadium, Jelusic said: “They’re fantastic and we are always stronger [when the fans are behind the team].
"So in the future games, I invite them to again come and support us."