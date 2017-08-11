You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Jatropha farmers to supply 2.4 million liters of bio-diesel by 2020
Update:  August 11, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Times News 0 

Jatropha farmers to supply 2.4 million liters of bio-diesel by 2020

Jatropha Growers Processors and Export Association of Nigeria (JaGPEAN) says that it is ready to produce 20 percent bio-diesel locally by 2020. The effort by the group is coming on the heels of the United Nations Convention on Climate Change which makes it mandatory for every country to exchange 20 percent of its energy needs [&#8230;] The post Jatropha farmers to supply 2.4 million liters of bio-diesel by 2020 appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria. Nigeria News from Nigeria Newspapers Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top