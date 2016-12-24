Japhta facing Pirates exit?
Japhta has had it tough since arriving at Pirates at the beginning of the season from Stars and is yet to feature for the first team at Pirates.
The 22-year-old heads back home to Bloemfontein for the festive break without any first team minutes to his name despite all the potential that he has.
Having done well under Giovanni Solinas last season, Japhta is said to be welcome back at Ea Lla Koto should Pirates be amenable.
Stars will be making reinforcements during the January transfer window after a difficult start that has left them battling in the relegation zone, which has already forced t