Janet Jackson announces birth of first child at 50

Pop star Janet Jackson on Tuesday gave birth to her first child, a boy, at the age of 50, says her publicist. “Jackson and husband, Wissam Al Mana, are thrilled to welcome their new son, Eissa Al Mana, into the world. “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably,’’ the singer’s representative said […] The post Janet Jackson announces birth of first child at 50 appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story