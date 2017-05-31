You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Jali scores as Oostende win
Update:  May 31, 2017 

Jali scores as Oostende win

Jali scored his side’s third goal, and in doing so netted his first of the season, having seemingly resurrected his fortunes at the club. Jali had seemed destined for an exit having been sidelined for much of the campaign, but in the second half of the campaign has been a more regular feature in the starting line-up. The 27-year-old could well still leave, but will do so having helped the club into the Europa League, where they will start in the third round that will be played in late July and early August. Read Full Story
Sports

