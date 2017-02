JAMB: UTME forms out within two weeks

Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has confirmed that the forms for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), will be on sale within two weeks. Oloyede also said JAMB had scrapped the use of scratch cards to avoid malpractice... Read Full Story