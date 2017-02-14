JAMB to begin sale of 2017 UTME form
… Expects 1.7m candidates to apply – Registrar, Prof. Oloyede The Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, Tuesday hinted that the body would soon commence the sale of the application form for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME). . Oloyede said an estimated 1.7 million candidates are expected register and sit […]
The post JAMB to begin sale of 2017 UTME form appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story