JAMB candidate arrested with gun in exam hall

A 21-year-old candidate of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination was arrested for bringing firearms into one of the centres at the ongoing examinations in Nasarawa State. The state’s commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mr. Bashir Lawal-Kano, told journalists in Lafia about the arrest on Thursday. He said that the suspect was […] Read Full Story