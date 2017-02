It will be difficult for PDP brand to win any election in 2019 —Okupe

Dr Doyin Okupe, a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), served former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan as spokesperson. In this interview with DARE ADEKANMBI, he projects into the 2019 elections as they [...] The post It will be difficult for PDP brand to win any election in 2019 —Okupe appeared first on Tribune... Read Full Story